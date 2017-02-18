Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has entreated President Nana Akufo-Addo to name his cabinet ministers to Parliament in accordance with Article 76 of the 1992 constitution.

Seconding the motion for the approval of regional ministers-designate in Parliament on Friday 17, 2016, the minority leader said 46 ministers have so far been approved by the House and the time has come for the President to name his cabinet ministers.

This, according to him, will enable Parliament to hold such ministers to respond to actions and inactions of government.

Haruna Iddrisu said, "If for nothing at all, I want to know the status of my leader in Parliament (Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu)," who is the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

Article 76(1) of the Constitution states that "There shall be a Cabinet which shall consist of the President, the Vice President and not less than ten and not more than nineteen Ministers of State.

Again, Article 76(2) stipulates that "The Cabinet shall assist the President in the determination of general policy of the Government."

The last batch of ministers approved are Kwamena Duncan, Central Region; Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Western region; Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti region; Eric Kwakye Darfour, Eastern region and Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra region.

The rest are Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Brong Ahafo region; Dr. Archibald Lesta, Volta region; Alhassan Sulaiman, Upper West region; Rockson Bukari, Upper East region; and Salifu Sa-eed, Northern region.