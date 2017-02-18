Tanzania: Govt Called On to Use Effective Approach in War On Narcotics

Relevant government organs should gather adequate information that will help them fight effectively against narcotics in the country.

This will in turn help file charges against drug dealers. The approach of summoning, interrogating and remanding suspects is ineffective for lack of weighty evidence.

RC Makonda's approach is inconceivable due to lack of sufficient details on the narcotics and it is based on trying to send intimidating messages or seek a compromise with drug dealers.

Furthermore, the government should establish as many rehabilitation centres as possible to help addicts recover.

Amanda Abubakari-Dar es Salaam

Naming people is neither an efficient nor an effective approach to crack down drug users and dealers. The most professional way is to investigate people suspected of taking part in the business, collect exhibits before arraigning them.

The weakness of naming people a few days before reporting to the police could tamper with exhibits or properties that can be used as evidence in court.

Fredrick Sungura-Dodoma

A successful war is fought quietly. No place on earth people make noise, when hunting for enemies.

This is how the war is supposed to be fought against. But announcing the names of people is not the right approach. President John Magufuli took the right decision to hurriedly appoint the anti-drugs chief, who in spite of being given the names of suspected drug dealers he never announced their names, but promised to investigate and take legal action against those who would be implicated in the illegal business.

The anti-drugs authority should deal professionally deal with the responsibilities and should stay away from politics and politicking issues. What Tanzanians want to see is success in the drug war and not mudslinging or character assassination.

Salumu Omary Mzee-Iringa

I support Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda for disclosing the names of people during his first and second rounds of the crackdown on drug dealers.

His point that the "cold war" didn't yield fruit for many years struck me very much and fellow Tanzanians, who believe in transparency because the situation has regressed from bad to worse.

There is a need to amend the drugs law of 2015 so that those implicated in the drugs syndicate are publicly announced.