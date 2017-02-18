Photo: Govt of Gambia

President Adama Barrow will be inaugurated in Gambia - he was inaugurated in Senegal after he won the election which former president Yahya Jammeh disputed - on February 18.

The new Gambian president Adama Barrow will be formally inaugurated today, February 18, at the Independence Stadium in the capital, Banjul.

The official swearing-in of President Barrow has also been tied to The Gambia's 52nd Independence Day celebration.

Reports also indicate that presidents from about 20 African countries are expected to grace the event.

While US Department of State, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Linda Thomas-Greenfield will also be at the event.

Barrow was sworn in last month at a ceremony at the Gambian embassy in Senegal when long-time ruler Yahya Jammeh had refused to step down despite his electoral defeat.

He was sworn-in by the head of The Gambian bar association.

This second oath will be administered by the new Chief Justice, Justice Hassan Jallow.

President Barrow who is only the third president in the history of The Gambia assumed office on January 19, after an election where he was declared winner against Jammeh.

He has promised a new dawn for the country, which was ruled with an iron fist by Yahya Jammeh.

The former president Jammeh was voted out in December but he only agreed to step down when regional powers sent in troops ready to remove him by force.

Barrow returned to the country four days after Jammeh agreed to go into exile in Equatorial Guinea.