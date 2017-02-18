South Africa: Violence Breaks Out in Pretoria West

Violence broke out in Pretoria West on Saturday as community members vowed to rid the area of drugs and prostitution.

Angry residents raided what they called drug dens, telling the tenants they did not want them living there.

They also called for "pimps" to release prostitutes and send them back home.

Armed police were monitoring from the situation, while residents, some armed with sticks and rods, roamed the streets.

Two houses, an alleged drug den and a brothel, were burned earlier in the morning.

Businesses in the area had shut down by Saturday afternoon.

Police did not respond to calls for comment on Saturday.

It was not clear if there had been any injuries reported in the area.

This follows a breakout of violence in Rossetenville last week, where residents set alight 10 homes, claiming they belonged to drug dealers.

