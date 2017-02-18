East Africa: Kenya Shifts Focus From Capital City to Grow Economy

Kenya is seeking to exploit economic opportunities in regions outside Nairobi to hasten the country's transformation into an industrialising middle-income status in the next 13 years.

The change of plan follows the the country's failure to reach the 10 per cent growth target required to propel the economy to middle-income status with a per capita income of between $1,045 and $12,736, according to the World Bank classification criteria (2016).

In the second Medium Term Plan covering the period 2013-2017, Kenya expected the economy to grow from around 6.1 per cent in 2013 to 8.7 per cent in 2015 and reach 10.1 per cent in 2017.

"We have not yet hit the target of 10 per cent and therefore we have to look into ways of achieving that. One of the ways is to promote local industries at the grassroots level. We are going to market the potential of these regions to both local and international investors," said Idi Masoud, an assistant director in charge of enablers and macro at the Kenya Vision 2030 Secretariat.

"Our focus is on new investments, mergers and acquisitions. We believe industries at the grassroot level will contribute significantly to our economic growth," he told The EastAfrican.

This comes as the government, in collaboration with the private sector, grouped 46 of the country's 47 counties into four economic zones to increase their competitiveness as investment destinations. These are the Lake Basin, North Rift, Mount Kenya and Coastal economic zones.

Lake Basin economic zone

The 12 counties that form the Lake Basin economic zone are set to showcase their investment opportunities during the Lake Basin Expo and Investment Summit scheduled for February 12 to 16 in Kisumu.

These are Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bomet, Kericho, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya and Kisumu.

The conference, sponsored by a Kenyan-based investment firm Aremant Group Ltd, aims to bring together local and foreign investors from the US, the UK, China, India and Turkey to explore investment opportunities in agro-processing, textile, construction, tourism, fishing, finance, health and conference facilities.

"We have a lot of potential in the counties. What we need is to open up these regions to investors," said George Kiondo, the acting chief executive of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The government says that exploring the economic strengths of the counties will support the growth rate generated by activities in Nairobi. The capital accounts for about 60 per cent of the country's annual gross domestic product.

"The idea of targeting counties as economic blocs is important in driving economic growth for the country, as several counties come together to showcase the investment opportunities they have to potential investors," said Laban Mburu, a regional officer at the Kenya Investment Authority.

Kenya's economy has grown at an average of 4.2 per cent over nine years (2008-2016), against a targeted rate of 10 per cent, weighed down by the poor performance of key economic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and tourism.

It is feared that drought, interest rate controls and uncertainty in the global environment related to Brexit and US President Donald Trump's new policies will result in a decrease in Kenya's growth rate for 2017 to 5.7 per cent, from 5.9 per cent in 2016.