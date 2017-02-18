18 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

East Africa: Sudanese Journalist in Trouble Over Condom Article

By Mohammed Amin in Khartoum

A woman Sudanese journalist has found herself in trouble over her article on condom use.

Ms Shamail Alnour is being accused of apostasy for her article on the use of condom as a protection against the HIV/Aids scourge.

Her article had explained how condoms could help stem the rising cases of HIV/Aids infections in the predominantly Muslim state.

The article prompted strong reactions from several of her compatriots who felt that it went against the Islamic values.

Death sentence

Radical Islamic leader Mohamed Ali Algizoli has accused Ms Alnour of apostasy and has called on the authorities to prosecute her.

The crime is punishable by a death sentence in Sudan.

Journalist groups and the opposition have thrown their weight behind Ms Alnour by organising solidarity campaigns.

