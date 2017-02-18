18 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Egyptian President Begins State Visit to Kenya

Photo: Jeff Angote/Nation Media Group
President Uhuru Kenyatta receives his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (left) at State House in Nairobi on February 18, 2017. They signed a deal to improve trade.
By Charles Omondi

Nairobi — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Kenya Saturday morning for a state visit.

It is the first such visit to Kenya by a sitting Egyptian Head of State.

President Uhuru Kenyatta received his Egyptian counterpart, who was accorded full military honours, including a 21-gun salute at State House, Nairobi.

After the formal welcome ceremonies, the two leaders held a one-on-one talks before they led their delegations in bilateral talks aimed at bolstering cooperation between Kenya and Egypt.

Largest importer

The total volume of trade between Kenya and Egypt stood at about $450 million (Sh45 billion) in 2015 while the highest value was approximately $597 million (Sh59 billion) in 2012, according to official statistics.

Kenya's total exports to to Egypt comprise a limited number of products dominated by tea at 96 per cent of the total exports to Egypt.

Egypt is the second largest importer of Kenyan tea.

