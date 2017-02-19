19 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Security Prevents NUP Teachers From Meeting in Sudan Capital

Omdurman — Agents of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) prevented teacher members of the National Umma Party (NUP) to meet at the party's headquarters in Omdurman on Friday.

A NISS officer told NUP Secretary-general Sarah Nugdallah that he received instructions to prevent the holding of the annual general convention of the NUP Teachers Committee on Friday morning. Other security agents blocked teachers who wanted to enter the building.

In a statement, the NUP called the security restrictions "a breach of the Constitution that was formulated by the regime itself".

Apart from a violation of the Constitution, the statement spoke about "intimidation and harassment" as well as "restrictions of freedoms concerning a legal action by members of the union and a political party".

Earlier this week, the Teachers Committee officially demanded the dismissal of officials at the Ministry of Education after basic school teacher Rugeiya Salah died, when the latrine at the school at El Sawra Block 13 in Omdurman collapsed on Monday.

