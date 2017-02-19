Ethiopia: Commemorating the Renowned Contemporary Painter, Poet

Temesgen Shitaye was a lecturer of Theatrical Art at Wolkite University. Today he is attending his MA course at Addis Ababa University. Ever since he joined higher educational institutions he has been a regular attendee of various artistic programmes, events and shows such as, galleries. He has also a tendency of reading various academic journals, books and newspapers that mainly focus on visual arts. He had the chance to see Gebrekiristos Desata's paintings and read many of his poems. He found all of them very critical and fascinating. For him, Gebrekiristos is one of the artistic personalities of the country. "It could be said that I love all of his artistic pieces - the message being transmitted through them and the way they are illustrated. Gradually, I was inspired to prepare a theater that commemorates the life of this respected poet and painter," said Temesgen.

Last Tuesday Temesgen has fulfilled his promises of turning his ambition into reality. Eager to have a glimpse at the a theater prepared by Temsegen dedicated to show the passion and works of Gebrekiristos Desta, Addis Ababa University post graduate school hall was crowded by a number of attendants from the university and outside.

Opened at 7 am, the theatergoers, in their way to the hall, scanned some of the masterpieces and paintings of the Poet and Painter exhibited in the gateway.

To briefly narrate the theater, it begins with a dialogue between two characters symbolized by the two of Geberekiristos's paintings, 'Golgotha' and 'Hasab'. Golgotha is a piece symbolized to show the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ and Hasab is represented meditation. Therefore, through dialogue, Hasab challenges Golgotha why much scarification was needed. Then Hasab left Golgotha crucified. Then Hasab went to a barren land. He got thirsty but there was no one on the surrounding to quench his thirst. After a long tiresome journey he met shoeshine boys but they were not willing to indicate him to someone who can offer him a cup of water. However, someone did help him. Hasab, the thirsty character, did get water finally from a girl who has been in need of love. And the theatre continues this way. Throughout the scenes the accentuation audio and video tracks are let side by side.

In addition to commemorating the artistic works of the Poet and Painter, Temesgen tried to show the contribution of Gebrekiristos towards the development of modern art. Besides drawing numerous paintings, Gebrekiristos had written a poetry entitled 'Menged Situgn Sefi'. He had also taught the art of painting at Addis Ababa university. "Given to his remarkable and great works, the commemoration was far from enough compared to what he had done to the country," Temesgen said.

"It took only three months to organize the theater and to bring it to the stage. Temesgen said that, on the process of organizing the theater, my friends did offer me technical supports. On the theater, over 40 theatrical students of the university were involved ."

Since the main objective of the theater is reflecting the life and carrier of Gebrekiristos, 7 of his paintings and more than three of his poems were incorporated. Accordingly, the paintings such as Golgotha, Hasab, Shoeshine Boy, Tibeka were characterized in the theater. Poems including kebero, Ene Ewedshalehu and Ayalkim Yih Guzo were also used to foreground the theater. Other artistic pieces, having direct and indirect connection with him, were also used to accentuate the theater. Apart from these,other artistic works like Michael Belayneh's music and poem were written and read by Teddy Afro and among others were used to highlight the theater. What is more impressing was the recorded voice of the Poet and Painter reading his own poems entitled Ene Ewdshalehu and Kebero were among the audio materials that typically decorated theater. It even seems very complex to assume attending a theatre comprised of all these scenes but it is possible to incorporate a lot of accentuating instruments within a multimedia theater.

Addis Ababa University Theatrical Art College Dean Assistant Prof. Nebiyu Baye defined multimedia theater as unlimited scene within the stage and that could reach to the audience through various means but in a coherent and concise manner. In the 21st century theater has grown into more modern and sophisticated range. It would never be restricted within a stage and it could use various mediums including audio, video, physical performance and reading materials among others.

In this regard, Temesgen's theater was also one of the reflection of this multimedia theater . As to him the theater was very interesting and successful in illustrating the life and artistic value of Gebrekiristos to the modern art era of the country. He said that the university set up a center named after Geberekiristos.

Playing the theater dedicated to the painter and poet has created excitement on the students. Tewodros Nega played the character representing Jesus or replicating the paintings of Golgotha. He is a third year theatrical art student. According to him, Gebrekiristos by himself is a visual art. This means all his paintings and poems are allegorical. He has played significant role to the development of modern art. "And the theater is the least representation in light of his great contribution," said Tewodros.

Crucified on the stage, Tewodros played a character advising his antagonist in a soft voice. In other word he performed well the challenging scene. Revealing about his strength, Tewodros said it has come after a long time of training. " I am pleased that the theater was successful in spite of its challenges ".

Emebet Ameneshewa, is a theatrical art student who took part as a leading actress. Her character was singing rhyme and leading the musho, an Ethiopian mourning tradition shown on funeral ceremony. "Playing in the theater has helped me to nurture my skill. And it was a golden opportunity to me to know more about Gebrekiristos."

Dawit Mekuria has taken part on the theater as a shoeshine boy. As to him, his character was assigned to signal Gebrekiristos's painting named 'shoeshine boy'. His character was very enthusiastic to make money. Whenever he sees a man he makes haste to polish a shoe. As usual, he run when he sees a person from afar. However when he came close, he found the person barefooted. He turned his back on the man to even show the man a direction. However one of his mate did what the person need. For Dawit the scene is deductive showing how much kindness brings happiness than money. He noted that as per their effort the theater was very successful and very reflective of the painter and poet's art life.

After the completion of the theater, attendants have reflected their opinion. Aweke Kelemu is a 4th year theatrical art student at wolkite University. Observing the theater, he has felt very mesmerized. All the presentation mechanisms were very interesting and impressive. Especially using multimedia did make the theater more coherent" he said. As to him Gebrekiristos is a very talented painter and poet. And the theatre was successful in commemorating the artist

Seid Mohammad is studying nursing. He attended the theater invited by his friends. He was so exited for the combination of various views in one theater. He never expected such a multi-scene theater. Gebrekiristos's Golgotha paint played an important role in the theater, and assisted by the multimedia, a poem written and read by Tewodros Kassahun was also presented in the theater. This scene was the most awesome for him.

For Temesgen, theater is still traditional in the country. It needs extra effort to promote it. Compared to the film and other industries and given to its age, the development of theater has been sluggish not in the Ethiopia but also in the parts of the world. "Anyways, today our theater is showing slight progress in terms of multimedia format." The future seems bright with the present inspiration, said Temesgen indicating that he planned to bring similar and better theater to the stage in the near future.