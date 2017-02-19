Ethiopia: Socio-Economic Justice for Peaceful, Prosperous Coexistence

February 20 marks the annual global observance of World Day of Social Justice pursuant to UN and member states' commitment to the issue. Social justice encompasses economic justice. The rise in inequality of the distribution of income among people depicts the characteristics of a trend in social injustice, having affected large numbers of countries, from the developing to the most wealthy.

Globalization, ensuring the inevitability of interdependence, is opening new opportunities through trade, investment and capital flows and advances in technology, including information technology, for the growth of the world economy and the development and improvement of living standards around the world. At the same time, there remain serious challenges, including financial crises, insecurity, poverty, exclusion and inequality within and among societies. There are also considerable obstacles to further integrate and fully participate in the global economy, partticularly in the economy of developing countries as well as others in transition.

According to the United Nations, income-related inequalities notably in possessing ownership of capital and other assets, accessing a variety of services and benefits, and holding personal security that money can buy, are growing. There is also greater inequality in the distribution of opportunities for remunerated employment, with worsening unemployment and underemployment in various parts of the world affecting a disproportionate number of people at the lower end of the socioeconomic scale. The inequality gap between the richest and poorest countries, measured in terms of national per capita income, is growing as well.

The persistence, aggravation and very existence of extreme poverty constitute injustice in the world we live in today. Hunger, economic discrimination, poor health, vulnerability, insecurity, and lack of personal and professional development opportunities are all being the ugly faces of extreme poverty being faced by the miserable.

It is argued by some that, since the world is changing dramatically, inequality is inevitable while people engage in economic activity for survival, personal and professional growth, and the collective welfare of society, thereby pessimistically ruling out the possibility of a socially and economically just world. Others optimistically believe that, poverty reduction and overall improvements in the standard of living are attainable goals that would bring the world closer to social justice.

In any case, addressing the issue of inequality is a matter of peaceful coexistence in such a highly fragile world of today. It requires a politically wise decision as well as an economically sound strategy with a morally constructive attitude. Not only for attaining that kind of justice leads to a more stable and peaceful world but for also it drives fast economic growth with the involvement of people in great volume in manufacturing, trade, science and innovation providing a diversified skilled manpower. Moreover, as these enormous number of people and families engage in economic activities they are likely to engage in spending, which in turn reinforce business transaction that accelerates economic growth. Hence, it is an issue of comprehensive prosperity beyond peaceful coexistence.

In the meantime, article 43 (1) of the FDRE constitution states that the Peoples of Ethiopia as a whole have the right to improve living standards and sustainable developments. Besides, it sates that, every Ethiopian national has the right to equal access to publicly funded social services in Article 41, clearly depicting the states' commitment to the rights of Ethiopians social and economic equality.

Ethiopia has shown a dramatic increase in its economic growth. When compared to the regional average of 5.3 per cent, Ethiopia's Gross Domestic Product has grown at an average rate of 10.8 per cent per year. Besides, Ethiopia's extreme poverty line in both rural and urban areas has also declined from around 40 per cent in 2005 to less than 29 per cent in recent times.

Ethiopia's record of fast and consistent poverty reduction from 2000 to 2011 in particular is robust in narrowing the hole of income inequality. On top of that, Ethiopia has also achieved some of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in areas such as child health services and safe water accessibility as planned by the United Nations, even some of them ahead of deadline.

In congruence, the government in direction of addressing the problems of urban and rural poverty has decided to take measures beyond encouraging employment, in increased safety nets to support those who do not participate in the urban labour market.

Likewise, the emergence of millionaire farmers in the rural Ethiopia as well as the small business operators turning to mid-level corporation owners are signs for a big chunk of the population upgrading to a middle income society. Besides, urban safety-net efforts targeted to benefit millions of citizens in the countries major metropolitan areas is pouring its contribution to mitigate the inequality more prevalent in urban Ethiopia.

Correspondingly, there are several thousand cooperatives, associations and unions that are supposed to work towards social justice in Ethiopia. These organs are discharging a role in making farmers economic beneficiaries of their products by breaking down the chains of the illegal vegetable and crop markets across the nation. By doing so, they will also curb unreasonable price inflation in urban and rural areas, thereby ensuring fair benefit for everyone in the market.

These efforts and attainments being phenomenal in reducing social and economic inequality, the World Bank argued in 2015 that, further gains in reducing poverty are also needed: In an optimistic growth scenario, extreme poverty will be substantially reduced to 8 per cent, but not eradicated, by 2030.

It further suggests the need of additional drivers of poverty reduction particularly those that encourage the structural transformation of Ethiopia's economy. In addition, It also suggests the need to keeping the pace towards the successful mix of agricultural growth and investments through the provision of basic services and direct transfers to rural households. Once again, it reminds us to beef up efforts in attaining social and economic justice.