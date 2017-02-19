19 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Africa: International Fund for Animal Welfare Says Pangolins in Danger of Extinction

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Pangolin.
By Zelalem Girma

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said pangolins are the world's most illegally traded mammal and in danger of extinction.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald Friday, IFAW campaigns officer Mark Hofberg said the World Pangolin Day on February 18 reminded us to do a lot in protecting these armored creatures once inhabited vast portions of Asia and Africa as their populations are severely dwindling due to a massive and growing demand for their scales.

Moreover, they are believed to have curative properties in East Asian medicine, and their meat, which is highly regarded as a symbol of status, he noted.

According to data analyzed by the IFAW, last year ,there was a staggering number of seizures of pangolin scales and meat in source, transit, and market countries.

Last summer, Hong Kong seized 13.4 tonnes of pangolin scales in three separate seizures originating from Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana. In December, China seized its largest shipment of pangolin scales ever (3.1 tonnes from Nigeria), while Malaysia seized 2.9 tonnes in transit from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Reports show that dating back to 2015, there have been at least 74 seizures of pangolins and pangolin products totaling about 2,300 whole pangolins (alive or dead), over 7,800 metric tons of frozen pangolin meat, and over 45,000 metric tons of pangolin scales.

Ethiopia

Foreign Minister Workneh Attending 53rd Munich Security Conference

Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu is in Germany attending the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC), an annual forum… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.