Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu is in Germany attending the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC), an annual forum on international security policy.

In a bimonthly briefing, Ministry Spokesperson Tewolde Mulugeta Friday told reporters that the Minister left for Munich to participate in the most important international dialogue underway from 17 to February 17-19, 2017.

According to Tewolde, the forum is expected to deal with issues related to terrorism, information warfare, migration, global health, climate change, among other.

The MSC is an annual Conference on international security policy since 1963.