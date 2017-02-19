Nigeria: Contractors Abandons Third Mainland Bridge

... Blames Lack of Funds, Motorists Groan

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has come under heavy criticism from residents in Lagos over the abandonment of the repair works in the Third Mainland Bridge and other adjoining roads.

The Agency, last month had begun repairs on both carriage ways of the Bridge, scrapping the asphalt on some section of the bridge, but had vacated site for over two weeks, leaving motorists to contend with the current state of the road.

Motorists had attributed several accidents which had occurred on the Bridge in recent times to the uncoordinated method by which FERMA was carrying out the repair works.

But investigations on Friday, however, showed that though the sum of N10billion was voted for FERMA in the 2016 Budget of the Federal Ministry of Works, the contractor engaged for the job was yet to be mobilised.

With the March 31, 2017 date for the end of the implementation of the 2017 budget fast approaching, FERMA had hurriedly moved the contractor to site, however its failure to mobilize them led to the repair works being stalled.

Some motorists in the State are however calling on the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola to rise up to the challenge and ensure that the Agency completes the repair works so as to save motorists the nightmare and the incessant accidents caused by the present state of the Bridge.

Mr. Babajide Kasali, a motorist who plies the axis on a daily basis, decried the long hours of traffic occasioned by the slow pace of the repair works, saying that it was gradually taking a toll on his health and productivity.

Another motorist, Mrs. Abidemi Otegbola said FERMA's inability to carry out its duties was due to lack of proper monitoring by the parent ministry, as Mr. Fashola already has his hands full with responsibilities from the Power and Housing ministries.