Somalia: Car Bomb Kills At Least 10 in Mogadishu

At least 10 people were killed, and dozens wounded in a huge car bomb blast at a busy market in Somali Capital, Mogadishu on Sunday noon, police and witnesses said.

Eyewitnesses said a massive car bomb has exploded at a marketplace in Kawo-Gudey area in Wadajir district, as large number of people were at the scene for shopping and business.

The car bomb has ripped through the market, and killed at least 10, including civilians.

The death is expected to rise, as many people were critically wounded in the attack, and taken to hospitals by the local ambulances for medical treatment, police said.