19 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NEMA Confirms One Dead As Vehicle Plunges Into Lagos River

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lagos — The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday confirmed one woman dead as a vehicle plunged into Mekwe river near Bonny camp, Lagos, on Saturday night.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the spokesman of the agency, told newsmen in Lagos that the KIA Ultima SE model was with registration number MUS 38 BL and was carrying two persons when the incident occurred.

According to Farinloye, the vehicle was recovered by the agency with the dead woman while her driver escaped unhurt on his own.

He said the river spot at which the incident occurred was the most turbulent in the whole of West Africa.

"A car with 2 passengers plunged into Melee river near Bonny camp in Lagos Island on Saturday evening.

"The vehicle was later recovered with dead woman by the agency while her driver escaped unhurt on his own.

"The river spot where the incident occurred is the most turbulent spot in the whole of West Africa," he said.

He appealed to motorists to drive safely on the highways.

Nigeria

Fayose Says FG's Plan to Ban Okada Wicked

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.