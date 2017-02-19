19 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: 'Several' Injured As Nando's Building Collapses in Zim

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least four people were reportedly injured when a building housing a Nando's fastfood outlet collapsed in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Saturday.

According to Sunday News, unconfirmed reports last night said that one of the injured had succumbed to the injuries at a local hospital.

It was not clear what caused the building to curve in, but New Zimbabwe.com said the incident was blamed on "heavy rains which pounded the city since Friday".

Investigations were still under way.

Pictures on social media showed some of the victims lying helpless on the ground, as some were being helped out of rubbles.

Zimbabwe

Who Is Malema?, Mugabe Asks

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has, for the first time, responded to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.