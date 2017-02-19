At least four people were reportedly injured when a building housing a Nando's fastfood outlet collapsed in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Saturday.

According to Sunday News, unconfirmed reports last night said that one of the injured had succumbed to the injuries at a local hospital.

It was not clear what caused the building to curve in, but New Zimbabwe.com said the incident was blamed on "heavy rains which pounded the city since Friday".

Investigations were still under way.

Pictures on social media showed some of the victims lying helpless on the ground, as some were being helped out of rubbles.