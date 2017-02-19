Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and the First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Zimbabwe's opposition has railed against President Robert Mugabe's wife, Grace who said Friday that her husband would still trounce his opponents even if he died and took part in presidential elections as a corpse.

Leading the assail was Morgan Tsvangirai's spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka who said Grace's comments were rhetorical as the MDC-T leader has defeated a live President Mugabe in a 2008 poll which saw Mugabe muscle his way back through a bloody Presidential run-off election.

Addressing hundreds of party loyalists who attended her Buhera rally on Friday, Grace, in attempts to brag about her husband's supposed popularity, turned to the ridiculous, suggesting the 93-year-old leader would still win the next elections even if he died and took part "as a corpse".

This, the opposition says, is an insult to President Mugabe's opponents and the country's voting public.

"She needs her head examined. Tsvangirai has defeated Mugabe in his best (Mugabe) of health. What more, Mugabe, a cadaver assuming, he is not brain dead already given his very advanced age.

"It is an insult to the people of Zimbabwe to say they will vote for a corpse. This marujata woman wants to take the nation for granted."

Tamborinyoka said if President Mugabe was as popular as claimed by the First Lady, he would not try to rig elections as he has often done.

ZimPF spokesperson Jealous Mawarire saw a mental crisis with the outspoken First Lady.

"We are aware that the First Lady has some challenges which appear to be mental and we sympathise with her every time," he said.

"Signs of this cognitive disturbance manifest themselves.

"Rather than take the words she utters seriously, we choose to address the problem that is affecting her through prayer.

"We pray that God heals her and brings her to normalcy so that she can become helpful and productive member of our Godly society."

Similarly, Jacob Mafume, PDP spokesperson said Grace's comments were an insult to the Zimbabwean population that has voted Mugabe out of power before only to see him return through unorthodox means.

"Well, to us who are young feel that he (Mugabe) is an ancestor already," Mafume said.

"Whether he is still properly among the living is a matter for debate by scientists and other experts."

He continued: "But let's assume as Grace does that he is very much alive and well, they are used to dead voters now they want dead candidates.

"Mugabe's stay in power is now an insult to the so-called revolutionaries who are dancing 'amina ju Jackson' before a secretary."