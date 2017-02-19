South Africans Urged to Engage With 2017 Budget

Pretoria — South Africans are urged to engage with the 2017 National Budget Speech that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will table in Parliament on Wednesday.

"The presentation of the National Budget is an important part of our open and accountable budget process. It outlines the finances available for the implementation of policy decisions to achieve social and economic transformation.

"Therefore, it is important for the public to be informed about government's budget and its impact on the nation," said Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Acting Director General Donald Liphoko.

The Acting Director General said the annual budget is an important economic instrument as it sets the tone for government delivery in line with commitments made by President Jacob Zuma in his State of the Nation Address.

Minister Gordhan will table the budget on Wednesday at 2pm.

The budget speech will be broadcast live on a number of platforms, including the SABC, eNCA, the Parliamentary channel and radio stations.

"This will allow all South Africans to follow this important event, to start and join conversations on our economy, and ultimately to play an active part in shaping our economy.

"Equally important it equips South Africans with crucial information so they are able to hold government departments and its entities to account on spending and service delivery," said Liphoko.

Citizens can join in the conversation by using the Twitter hashtag #Budget2017.