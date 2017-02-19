18 February 2017

Africa: Fespaco 2017 to Focus On Training, Audio-Visuals

By Bamuturaki Musinguzi

The 25th edition of the Pan-African Film and TV Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco) will be held from February 25-March 4, under the theme "Training, Cinema and Audio-Visual Trades."

The purpose of Fespaco 2017 is for the professionals and experts in the film and audio-visual sector to take stock of the various training opportunities and curricula taught, performances achieved, and existing challenges.

According to the organisers, 950 films have been submitted for selection at this year's event, to be held in the Burkinabe capital, Ouagadougou.

Over 150 films have been shortlisted for the competition; over 450 screening sessions have been scheduled in nine screening rooms and over 100,000 film fans are expected to attend the festival.

Over 100 films have been entered for the African International Film and TV Market (MICA). These films are expected to attract 7,000 visitors and will be exhibited through 60 promotional stands. MICA is a market of audio-visual programmes from Africa.

There will be film screenings and exhibitions, debates on films in competition, thematic conferences and meetings.

Fespaco is a biennial event held every odd-numbered year, usually over a week, and brings together professionals and non-professionals from Africa and around the world to celebrate cinema from Africa and its diaspora.

Fespaco was created in 1969, became an institution in 1972 and a biennial event from 1979. It is a public administrative institution under the Ministry for Culture of Burkina Faso.

