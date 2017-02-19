Nigerian Libya Returnees Share Dark Stories of Rape and Torture

Nigerian returnees from Libya have appealed to federal and state governments to provide job opportunities for Nigerian youths to prevent them from endangering their lives looking for greener pasture abroad.

Some of the returnees told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, that they decided to leave the country because they were jobless.

They said that they travelled to Libya with the hope of crossing to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea in search of jobs. NAN recalls that on Feb.14, 161 Nigerians returned voluntarily from Libya.

They were assisted back home by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) after being detained for several months in Libyan detention facilities.They arrived in Lagos singing songs of praise and beaming with smiles, thanking their creator for bringing them safely home.

One of the returnees, Miss Bridget Akeamo, an indigene of Anambra, said her parents decided to send her to Italy when all hope of securing job after her school proved abortive.

Akeama, who said she left Nigeria in August last year, returned with four months pregnancy.

She said she was arrested while trying to cross to Italy from Libya by immigration officials.

Akeama said: "Ever since then, I have been moved from one prison to another until I was taken to detention camp in Tripoli.

"We were subjected to inhuman treatment while in prison, from the food we eat to the water we drink.

"Most of the young ladies in detention camp were raped by Libyan officials and if you refused their advances, it will be hell for you.

"Thank God I am back in Nigeria, I know all hope is not lost but it is painful that I will begin from scratch again with my unborn child."

Stanley Iduh, 34-year-old indigene of Delta, told NAN that he was tricked by an agent popularly known as "Burger that he would facilitate his journey to Spain through Libya.

He said that when his hope of crossing into Spain was dashed in Libya, he decided to stay back and work in the Arab country.

"I worked in Tile producing company and their salary was good but unfortunately I cannot save my money in the bank. I lived with other Nigerians. I dug a hole in the ground to save my money.

"Unfortunately, one day, some Libyans came, kidnapped us and inflicted punishment on us. They asked us to call our relations back in Nigeria and tell them to send N300, 000 as our ransom.

"The 200, 000 US dollars that I saved, disappeared; they moved us to another place until we got to detention camp. Nigerians should be discouraged from travelling to Libya because they are not treating us like human beings.

"Our ladies were dehumanised by Libyan officials, it is very painful," he said.

Iduh, who said he sold the house left by his late father before travelling to Libya, urged the federal and state governments as well as wealthy Nigerians to create job for the youths.

"It was because I was jobless for three years that I was cajoled to travel abroad to look for greener pasture. I am back in the country after eight months, devastated and humiliated.

"I have gone to look for greener pasture but here I am today; I have brought nothing green back home," he said with tears running in his cheek.

Paul and Marvellous Isikhuemhen are twin brothers who travelled to Libya in March and May 2016 respectively in search for greener pasture.

Marvellous told NAN that they regretted travelling out of the country because of the bitter encounter they had in Libya. He said that though they secured good job in publishing house in Libya, "it was suffering and smiling" until they were given the opportunity to return home through IOM.

Isikhuemhen urged the Nigerian government to stop young ladies from travelling to Libya, saying they were molested by Libyan immigration officials. He said that most Nigerian ladies bribe Nigerian Immigration Officers to secure travel documents to travel to Libya.

Isikhuemhen added that most of the children brought back home by these ladies had no fathers.

"I can boldly tell you that the children you are seeing in their hands and those pregnant ladies are products of Libya immigration officers," he said.

