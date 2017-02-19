Ghana: I Will Continue to Pray for Akufo-Addo - Rawlings

Former President Jerry Rawlings is confident the Akufo-Addo administration will rid Ghana off corruption.

In his view, the former Foreign Minister has "certain principles and values" which could help in the fight against corruption.

Mr. Rawlings who is also the founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has developed some kind of love for the President even when in opposition.

This affection by the self-acclaimed anti-corruption crusader has been condemned by members of the NDC with many blaming him for their defeat in the 2016 general elections.

But addressing a group of movie actors who paid a courtesy call on him at his Ridge residence, he respect President Akufo-Addo he is committed to fighting corruption.

"People think I love that man to high heavens. No. But I respect him for certain principles and values. "We are very fortunate also that somebody like Nana Akufo-Addo" he added.

Former President Rawlings said he will continue to pray for the President for him to succeed and accelerate Ghana's development.