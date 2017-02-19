Nigeria: Ighalo Set to Complete Orphanage in Lagos

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is at the finishing stage of a proposed orphanage in Lagos.

The Changchun Yatai new boy disclosed this via a picture he shared on social media platform Twitter.

The former Watford star, 27, who is now taking his philanthropy to a new height has often done similar charity work, regularly sending money home for various projects to help the needy.

Ighalo captioned the photo "All thanks to God for the work so far," displaying a photograph of the multi-milliona naira one-storey building where he plans to make a home of orphans.

On the roof of the building is boldly inscribed "IGHALO ORPHANAGE HOME" with a sculpture of his trademark goal celebration on the wall of the building.