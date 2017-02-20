Uganda: Janani Luwum - the Ever Passionate Evangelist

Photo: Daily Monitor

Calm before the storm. Archbishop Luwum (left) with president Idi Amin before the murder.

analysis

Janani Luwum, the former Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Boga-Zaire, was a man known for many things, including preaching the word of God.

Luwum devoted his adult years to serving the church until 1977 when he met his death. As a result, many young people converted to Christianity.

On February 5, during the launch of the 40th anniversary of the commemoration of Archbishop Janani Luwum at St Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe, the Rev Can Dr Alfred Olwa, the Dean of Bishop Tucker School of Divinity and Theology at the Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Mukono, noted that Luwum's intention was never to become an evangelist.

But in 1948, he converted to Christianity through the preaching of Yusto Otunnu and his wife Josephine, both parents of former UPC president Olara Otunnu.

Luwum's conversion

Margret Ford, archbishop Luwum's biographer, who also worked as his personal secretary while he was Bishop of Northern Uganda; and Archbishop of the Province of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Boga-Zaire, writes in her book, Janani: The Making of a Martyr: "Yusto had written to Janani and other Christians in the village to let them know of their intention to hold a mission there."

"On their arrival, Janani's father, Elia Okello, and other Christians welcomed them. During the preaching, Janani felt convicted: twice he broke out in heavy sweat. When this happened a third time, Janani, confessed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour; and, he repented of his sins, crying out aloud before God and men."

At the end of the assembly, Luwum spoke as if he was taking a vow. "Today, I have become a leader in Christ's army. I am prepared to die in the army of Jesus. As Jesus shed his blood for the people, if it is God's will, I will do the same."

The transformation at once turned Luwum into an evangelist. He warned people against the perils of drinking alcohol, and dangers of smoking tobacco. The danger in this was some local authorities misunderstood the message by concluding that Luwum was disturbing the peace of the people in his village. This led to his imprisonment and released later.

"Our archbishop's conversion caused experience, crushed the pre-Christian Janani; and, ushered in a brand new Luwum: the chosen evangelical revival evangelist, ever passionate and excited about the peace that Jesus Christ gives," Olwa notes.

The Gospel was fundamental during Luwum's ministry, as Olwa adds: "He recognised the fundamental importance of the Bible for the individual Christian."

Like the biblical Moses, Luwum stood for the word of God with unflinching determination.

"He reminds us that Christians of all people cannot ignore confrontation in our society," says Olwa.

Important to note is that while serving as Bishop of Northern Uganda in his first diocesan synod, Luwum directed the synod members to ensure that the parishes they represent form Bible study and prayer groups as well as conduct annual evangelistic missions to bring the lost to church.

Ben Okello Luwum, 68, says his late father served the church and did not care about accumulating wealth.

"He had such a busy schedule to the extent that he lacked enough time to spend with his family," he says.

Okello Luwum adds that the love towards his father was reflected in the gifts he received from Christians in Lango and Acholi sub-regions while serving as a bishop of the Diocese of Northern Uganda, based in Gulu.

Janani Luwum's vocation

In 1949, Luwum entered theological college at Buwalasi, Mbale. In 1955, he was ordained a deacon; and, in 1956, he was made a reverend. He served in two dioceses: the Upper Nile Diocese of Uganda; and, the Diocese of Mbale.

In 1969, he was elevated to be Bishop of Northern Uganda (1969 to 1974); and, in 1974, he was consecrated and enthroned Archbishop of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Boga-Zaire (1974 to 1977), succeeding archbishop Erica Sabiti (1972 to 1974).

Source: The Rev Can Dr Alfred Olwa, the Dean of Bishop Tucker School of Divinity and Theology at UCU

Bishops write to Amin over luwum

His Excellency Al-Haji, Field Marshall

Dr, Idi Amin Dada, V.C., D.S.O., M.C.,

Life President of Uganda

February 10, 1977

Your Excellency,

We the Archbishop and Bishops of the Province of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga-Zaire meeting at Namirembe on Tuesday 8th February 1977, humbly beg to summit our most deeply felt concern for the church and the welfare of the people whom we serve under your care.

In presenting this statement, we are in no way questioning the right of government in administering justice, to search and arrest offenders.

We believe that government has established structures and procedures for carrying out such procedures that give the citizens a sense of what to expect of their Government.

These structures and procedures give the police, the intelligence, and the security forces a framework within which to work. When these procedures are carried out in their day-to-day duties this gives the ordinary citizens a sense of security. It creates mutual friendship and trust between such officers and general public irrespective of uniform.

But when the police and the security officers deviate from these established structures and procedures in carrying out their day-to-day duties, citizens become insecure, afraid and disturbed. They begin to distrust these officers.

We are deeply disturbed to learn of the incident which occurred at the Archbishop's official residence in the early hours of Saturday morning, 5th February.

In the history of our country such an incident in the church has never before occurred. Security forces broke through the fence and forced their way into the Archbishop's compound. They used a man they had arrested and tortured as a decoy to entice the Archbishop to open his door to help a man seemingly in distress... The Archbishop opened the door. At that point armed men who had been hiding sprung up to attack cocking their rifles demanding arms. When the Archbishop asked what arms, the answer was the muzzle of a gun pressed against his stomach and immediately he was pushed forcefully into his house with the demand "Archbishop show us the arms run into the bedroom" The full story as told by the Archbishop is appended.