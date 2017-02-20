Nigeria: IMN Wants Govt to Release Elzazaky for Urgent Medical Attention

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiite have called on the federal government to urgently release their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzazaky to enable him access medical attention outside the shores of this country.

The group who decried that their leader has been held incarcerated by the Nigeria authority for a year and two months now without any charges against him, added that, Elzazaky's health condition lately is given them cause to worry.

Speaking to newsmen in Sokoto, the state IMN leader, Sheikh Mohammed Kasimu Umar Sandan Gudu, Rinin Tawaye said of greater concern to them was the recent decision by the FG to release their leader (Elzazaky) to the Kaduna state government for trial.

Sheikh Kasimu who divulged that the respected Islamic scholar (Elzazaky's) health now require urgent medical attention by professionals, added that, should the federal government declined tl their request, then they should be allowed to bring medical experts from aboard to handle his deteriorating health.

While insisting that the FG should tow the path of honour and abide by the initial ruling of a competent court which held that, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzazaky be released and compensation of 50 million be paid to him, Kasimu said, IMN will never be comfortable with any decision aimed at releasing their leader to the Kaduna state government for trial.

"We want to disagree with any attempt by the FG to release our leader, Elzazaky to the Kaduna State Government to be tried for alleged offences filled against him over 30 years ago.

"We are not comfortable with such decision, hence we are passionately appealing to the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo as a man of God and a lawyer per excellence to look into his health status and approve our request that, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzazaky be allowed to go for urgent medical attention"

Sheikh Kasimu however added that, the FG can also on the alternative allow them to bring medical experts from outside the shores of Nigeria to attend to their leader hence Nigerian doctors have proved incapable of handling his condition at the moment.