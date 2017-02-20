Uganda: Police Officers Summoned Over Murder

Kampala — Six police officers have been summoned to explain the horrid death of Isma Mbuusi.

It is believed that Mbuusi was allegedly forced to take acid by a city businessman over missing Shs60m at his car bond in Nakulabye, a Kampala suburb.

Mbuusi died on Friday morning at Kiruddu hospital where he had been admitted.

However, in his dying declaration before his relatives, Mbuusi alleged that he was tortured by the businessman in his vehicle together with his bodyguards and was later forced to take a liquid suspected to have been acid.

A police source has intimated to Daily Monitor that five police officers at Old Kampala Police Station and another police officer from Mayuge District, also a brother to the businessman, are to record statements at Kampala Metropolitan CID unit to explain their role in Mbuusi's death.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima, could not deny nor confirm the development but said whoever was involved would be interrogated.

"I am yet to confirm that information but what I know the officers who were involved in this case must record statements explaining how this young man died," Mr Kayima said.

The businessman was arrested last Friday after Mbuusi passed on. Mr Kayima last Saturday confirmed the arrest although some reports suggested he had been released under unclear circumstances.

Mr Kayima said Old Kampala police administration would be quizzed if the suspect of such a capital offence, gets released through thRelated incidentse back door. Last Saturday police said the suspect dropped Mbuusi at Old Kampala Police Station when he was in bad condition and opened a case of theft against him.

He was later on taken to hospital handcuffed but the cuffs were later removed after realising his condition.

Mr Haruna Ssemwanga, Mbuusi's supervisor, told media that the plan to steal the money was hatched by one Katongole who is still at large.

Mr Ssemwanga added that while being interrogated by his boss, Mbuusi confessed to having received Shs4m but had returned Shs3.5m before his death.

Police have also arrested a one Joseph Kalyango who is said to have bought the acid that was forced down Mbuusi's throat.

"I have never heard or seen someone taking acid on his will. But we are waiting for a post-mortem report from the government analytical laboratory," Mr Kayima said.

Related incidents

Mbuusi's incident comes on the heels of two cases in court in which two city tycoons are accused of torturing people to death.

Mr Muhammad Ssebuwufu, proprietor of Vine Car Bond is accused of killing Betty Donah Katushabe over Shs10m car debt and Mr Andrew Kananura, aka Desh, is accused of clobbering to death Badru Kateregga, a bar attendant at Panamera Bar.

Mbuusi's relatives had refused to bury him but yielded upon police promise that his body would be exhumed if the taken samples fail to produce required results.