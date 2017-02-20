Uganda: Lumumba Faults NRM Leaders Over Division

Buhweju — The NRM secretary general, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, has criticised the party leaders in Buhweju District over failure to secure victory for the party flag bearers during the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Francis Mwijukye of the Forum for Democratic Change defeated incumbent, Mr Ephraim Biraaro of NRM to claim the Buhweju parliamentary seat while Ms Oliver Koyekyenga, who contested on Independent ticket beat Ms Alison Ayetoraniire Byamukama (NRM) to the district woman MP seat.

Ms Lumumba who was speaking during the belated 31st NRM anniversary celebrations at the district NRM offices in Nsiika Town Council last Friday said the party performed poorly in the district because of the division among the leaders.

"The people of Buhweju are not the problem but the party leaders. You have undermined each other basing on tribe and religion. You are Christians but you are eating each other," Ms Lumumba said.

She added: "You reduced President Museveni's support here by 10 per cent. Are you happy with what you did? Is that how you rewarded him?" Ms Lumumba asked.

According to information obtained from Electoral Commission website, out of 44,930 valid votes cast in Buhweju, President Museveni got 38,229 representing 85 per cent.

Speaking at the same event Buhweju District leaders asked government to fulfill the outstanding pledges by President Museveni to the district which include tarmacking of Kabwohe-Nsiika-Katerera road, contribution to the construction of the district administration block and upgrading of Nsiika Health Centre 1V to district hospital.

However, Ms Lumumba noted that the divisions were costing the party and this could affect fulfillment of the pledges.

About the pledges

Ms Lumumba also advised the residents to be patient because the government and party are preoccupied with other projects like constructing a party house in Kampala.