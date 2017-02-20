19 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: JNI Prays for Buhari's Quick Recovery, Safe Return

The Jigawa chapter of the Jama'atul Nasril Islam, JNI, has organised a special prayer for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and his safe return to the country.

Its Secretary, Muhammad Babangida, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Dutse.

Mr. Babangida said the prayer was conducted on Friday in Miga Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that a special prayer was also offered for peace and economic prosperity in the country.

According to him, the gesture is to seek God's intervention in the nation's quest to overcome the present insecurity in some parts of the country.

Mr. Babangida expressed optimism that fervent prayers by Nigerians would enable the Buhari administration to overcome the nation's challenges.

He said the president, governors and other leaders needed prayers for God's grace and wisdom to steer the affairs of the nation and salvage it from its present challenges.

