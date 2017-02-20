19 February 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Seefor to Train 250 Delta Youths in Hybrid Tomato Farming

Tagged:

Related Topics

The State Employment and Expenditure For Results Project (SEEFOR), an intervention project of the World Bank and the European Union (EU), says it will train 250 Delta youths in hybrid tomato farming.

The Coordinator of SEEFOR in Delta, Mr Benson Ojoko, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Asaba.

According to Ojoko, the training programme is to assist the young farmers expand their knowledge in hybrid tomato farming.

"In this year's training programme, we are focusing on crop production and we are going to train and empower them in the production of varieties of hybrid tomatoes," he said.

He said that the maiden training programme would involve youths selected from the 25 local government areas of the state.

Ojoko explained that the youths would be trained in Songhai Farm, Amukpe and given starter packs at the end of the programme.

The coordinator said that SEEFOR had been giving grants to six polytechnics and three vocational institutions and agricultural institutions in the state.

He said that in 2015 SEEFOR gave N20 million grant to each of the six government-owned technical colleges and three vocational institutions in the state.

The coordinator said that in 2016, the six technical colleges also received N27 million each as grant.

He named some of the beneficiaries as Agbor Technical College, Sapele Technical College, Utogba-ogbe Technical College and Ogor Technical College.

Ojoko said the grants were meant to improve the institutions' environment so as to enhance teaching and learning.

"Since the initiation of these grants the number of students' enrollment into the institutions has increased," the coordinator said.

Nigeria

Despite Court Victory, Goodie Ibru Bows Out of Ikeja Hotels

Barely two months after securing victory in court as the authentic chairman of Ikeja Hotels plc, Goodie Ibru has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.