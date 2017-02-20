Uganda: Police Impound 100 Motorcycles in Lira

Lira — Police in Lira District have impounded 110 motorcycles over failure to comply with the traffic rules and regulations.

According to Mr Mohammed Bigiriwa, the officer in charge of traffic at Lira Central Police Station, the motorcycles that belong to police officers, boda boda cyclists, public offices and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were impounded in an operation conducted last week.

Mr Bigiriwa confirmed that majority of cyclists were found without riding permits, helmets, insurance and licences.

He noted that some boda boda riders had their motorcycles confiscated because of carrying excess number of passengers. Mr Bigiriwa appealed to local governments and NGOs to employ professional drivers who hold driving permits so as to reduce on reckless driving which currently is responsible for the loss of lives on major roads in the country.

According to Mr Bigiriwa the impounded police motorcycles will not be released unless the responsible officers present valid permits and all relevant documents.

The North Kyoga regional traffic officer, Mr Samuel Otungul, said the operation was intended to arrest cyclists without riding permits.

Mr Otungul said such cyclists are believed to be contributing to the increasing number of accidents in the region.

Warning

He warned boda boda riders against over loading adding that they will be arrested with their passengers.

"Boda boda riders are causing a lot of bloodshed on our roads since most of them ride without protective gears like reflector jackets and helmets; Worse still most of them do not know how to interpret road signs and do not have riding permits," he said.

The regional police spokesperson, Mr David Ongom Mudong, said police impounded more than 14 motorcycles at the beginning of the year over failure to comply with the traffic rules and regulations.