Uganda: Lumumba Explains Todwong Shooting

It is not yet clear if Natioeditor@independent.co.ugnal Resistance Movement (NRM) official Richard Todwong was shot at or shot himself, the party's Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba has said.

"We cannot establish at this moment whether he shot himself or was shot by someone else," Lumumba said in a press statement Sunday.

According to Lumumba, the incident happened on Saturday evening when NRM Deputy Secretary General Todwong tried to pursue a driver who had knocked a boda-boda cyclist.

Todwong was later flown to Kampala for further medical examination. "I paid him a visit at IHK earlier today and his life is totally ruled out of danger," Lumumba said.

Explaining the incident, Lumumba said "while driving to his country home in Nwoya District, the Deputy Secretary General Todwong, found a boda-boda cyclist who had just been knocked dead by a Tata Lorry Registration No. 307 UDG at Chopelwor Village. The lorry sped off, leaving the injured cyclist by the road side."

"In his capacity as a leader and responsible citizen, Todwong pursued the truck who in an attempt to escape, endangered other innocent lives by driving recklessly necessitating Todwong to fire gun shots in the air to dispel by-standers as well as force the driver of the truck to stop. He continued in defiance till they reached a roadblock mounted along the road by traffic police that the truck was stopped and the driver arrested."

According to Lumumba, it was at that point that it was realised Todwong had shot or been shot.

"It was while explaining to the police officers at the road block that the officers pointed to Todwong blood stains on his trousers. Todwong was then taken to hospital where it was discovered that the bullet had been shot on his left thigh just above the knee."

