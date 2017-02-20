20 February 2017

Libya: 6th Anniversary of Libyan Revolution Marked in Tripoli

Tripoli — Celebration for the sixth anniversary of the revolution of February 17 took place on Friday in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Libyans in public squares and street celebrated the anniversary of the uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

UN-backed Prime Minister, Fayez Serraj, said in a televised speech congratulating the Libya people and commending "those who gave their lives for the country."

"Despite the hard times we had to go through in the past six years, we have to admit that what we live today is a heritage of failure to build a state of institutions and law that would serve all the people, not just one person," Serraj said, referring to Gaddafi's regime.

"The presidential council of the government of national accord spared no efforts to strengthen the unity between Libyans," Serraj added.

The anniversary comes as Libya is suffering security vacuum, chaos and political division. The country is also plagued with deteriorating economy and escalating violence.

