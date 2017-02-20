Zimbabwe: Brian Nhira Sings of Lasting Love in Emotional 'Would You Still Love Me?'

Tulsa's uber-talented Brian Nhira, who made it to the top 20 on "The Voice," released the video for "Would You Still Love Me?" this week.

The song and the video, featuring the voices of singer-songwriter Zimbabwe-born Nhira and Gloria Kim, follow the relationship of a young husband and wife facing a critical illness.

The inspiration for the single came from an observation in an airport, explained Nhira on his website briannhira.com.

"'Would You Still Love Me' was written as I was getting ready to board an airplane heading to a good friend's wedding," said Nhira.

"Sitting in the airport terminal, I noticed an elderly couple. The wife was in a wheel chair and it was evident that she couldn't speak or move on her own. As drool dripped from her mouth, her husband wiped it away.

"In that moment, I was confronted with the reality that I was getting ready to witness the wedding of my good friend and his bride who are both young and full of life. They would soon commit to loving each other for the rest of their lives without a clue as to the circumstances the future would bring.

"As I continued to observe the elderly couple, in that airport terminal, I began to think of how at one point in their lives they stood at the altar, both full of life, but somewhere along the line... something happened. It is that experience that birthed 'Would you still love me?'"

A graduate of Jenks High School and Oral Roberts University, Nhira made it to the live playoffs of NBC reality singing competition series and has performed for several years, releasing several albums over the years. He sold out two Christmas shows in the Liddy Doenges Theater of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center over the holidays.