South Africa: Makhura to Deliver Gauteng State of the Province Address

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is set to deliver the state of the province address at Greenhills Stadium in Randfontein on Monday.

The event is expected to be an extravagant affair that will include red carpet interviews, arts and entertainment, a police parade as well as a guard of honour.

The House Sitting will commence at 11:00 with Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Ntombi Mekgwe expecting to preside over the official opening of the fourth session of the fifth legislature.

The Premier's address is expected to highlight the Gauteng government's programme of action and service delivery priorities for the year 2017 and beyond.

