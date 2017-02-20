South Africa: Alleged Rival Gang Members to Appear in Limpopo Court

Thirteen people allegedly involved in a reign of terror in a village near Tzaneen will appear at the Nkowankowa Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Monday.

They face charges of murder and attempted murder related to gang violence in Dan village, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 31, are allegedly part of rival gangs, Boko Haram and Sankhinyo, which clashed last weekend.

Freedom Nukeri and Joel Nkgapele were killed, while an unnamed member of one of the gangs was fighting for his life in hospital.

Last Wednesday, villagers complained to Premier Stan Mathabatha and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba that they were living in fear. They said the gangs had been tormenting them for the past six years.

Public order police and the tactical response team were deployed to the village and surrounding areas for 24 hours.

A task team was established to investigate the violence.

News24