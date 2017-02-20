20 February 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Striking Doctors Paralyse Zimbabwe Health Sector

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — ZIMBABWE'S crippled heath sector has been plunged into further crisis as a strike by state doctors shows no sign of abating. Doctors are demanding the broke government pays them US$700 (over R9 000) a month. The professionals are also demanding improved working conditions. Government gynaecologists and obstetricians have downed tools in solidarity with striking state doctors, a major setback in a country battling disease outbreaks.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) called upon the ministry of health and childcare and health services board to urgently address the concerns of striking doctors. It lamented the exposure of patients to violations of their right to healthcare. "We note that while the bickering and gerrymandering continues patients continue to suffer. It is therefore important for the responsible institutions to address the concerns of the doctors to avoid needle loss of lives in Zimbabwe's hospitals." ZADHR called upon the Ministry of Health and Child Care to urgently improve the conditions of work for health professionals instead of issuing threats of ostracisation and victimization. The rights group urged government to ensure essential drugs and medicines were provided in all public health institutions. Zimbabwe's health sector is bearing the brunt of worsening economic crises marked by shortage of medicines and thousands of professionals seeking greener pastures across borders. - CAJ News

