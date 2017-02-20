Tanzania: Aga Khan Firm Equips Teachers With New Skills

The Aga Khan foundation has trained over 1,000 headteachers of nursery and primary schools from Lindi and Mtwara regions through its project that seeks to improve education in the East Africa Regions (AKU-IED, EA).

The free training that involved headteachers from Kilwa, Lindi, Nachingwea and Newala districts had benefited from various training of teaching techniques including how to prepare the relevant subjects.

The AKU-IED,EA Project Manager, Mr Ronald Kimambo said the project is well known as 'the project of consolidation of professional and supporting education systems in improving learning outcomes'. This was revealed on Friday during the fourth graduation ceremony since the establishment of the project.

"This is a five year project that sponsored by the government of the Canada and the Aga Khan foundation ... and it's expected to complete at the end of this year," Kimambo briefed during the occasion held in Kilwa District.

According to him, since the establishment of the project has helped bring positive change among teachers and pupils, as well as strengthen government's efforts in improving the education sector. "We hope these teachers will serve as a springboard for their fellow teachers through knowledge sharing," he said.

The main project facilitator, Dr Abdallah Mohamed, said the teachers were taught two courses: Leadership and administration and training, monitoring and assessment of students. He said the courses were taught for six months and provided for three phases, theory, practical and the third is the teachers to meet with trainers to present feedback.

At the same occasion, Planning Officer in the Kilwa District, Mr Francis Kaunda has urged the graduates to use the training for building good understanding capacity to the pupils in their schools. "This is the great opportunity to you guys, use it well and we are so dependent on you to share the skills with the teachers who did not benefit from this project," said Kaunda.

The Acting Director of Training for the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Basiliana Mrimi urged the graduates to actively use the training in improving education by solving teaching challenges in their areas.

One of the graduates, Alfa Milanzi, a headteacher at Madangwa Primary School said the training had helped him get positive change, and that he hopes to perform better in his career than before. "Through these training course I have well understood how to prepare different subject concepts better than before," he said.