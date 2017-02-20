20 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Swahili Speakers Seek Slot in Burundi Peace Talks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: East African Business Week
Former President of Tanzania, Benjamin Mkapa.

As the Burundi peace talks come to climax here, some members of the minority groups from the tiny East African nation have emerged, demanding an audience.

Speaking on behalf of 'Baswahili group,' the Kiswahili speakers in Bujumbura, Mr Mugunwe Anzoweeni, demanded the inclusion of the marginalised group, which he said has been sidelined from the talks that envisage a mutual agreement by June, this year.

"We were snubbed even in the original Arusha Peace Accord, which singled out only the Tutsi and Hutu groups as if these are the only tribes in Burundi... we have other smaller tribes as well as people of Asian origin," he said.

Last week, the police arrested three suspected Burundians here over their alleged attempts to thwart the ongoing Burundi peace talks under former President Benjamin Mkapa's mediation.

Mr Mkapa in his capacity as the facilitator of the talks at the Arusha International Conference Centre is still convening the dialogue following consultations with other stakeholders within and outside the country.

Initially, eight-point agenda was identified, with parties adopting them as the key sticking points way back in September 2016.

The eight-point agenda, then formed the thrust of the dialogue and subsequent negotiations, including security and commitment to end all forms of violence, commitment to the rule of law and to end impunity.

Mr Mkapa, the talk facilitator, had invited some of the political parties as well as important political actors to convene in the eight-point agenda to determine areas, which can bring lasting 'peace' in the country.

He said stakeholders like the civil society organisations, religious groups as well as women and youth will be invited to later sessions.

The facilitator said inputs from participants will draw up an outline of the would-be agreement to be gradually refined until it's fully agreed by all stakeholders and signed as the final agreement in June, 2017.

East Africa

Plans to Buy Helicopter for Parliament Speaker Criticised

Civil society Organizations critical on accountability and corruption issues, have criticised Parliament over plans to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.