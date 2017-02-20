20 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Raza Upbeat Over War On Narcotics

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: South African Police Service
Drugs including heroin, crystal meth and cannabis confiscated by police.
By Ludovick Kazoka

UZINI Member of Parliament Mohammed Raza has urged members of the public to join hands with the government in the war on narcotic drugs, saying collective efforts are vital to thwart the illegal trade.

The politician-cum-businessman told a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday that with the willingness demonstrated by the government the war on illicit drugs would eventually succeed. "I've today (yesterday) decided to cross the sea from Zanzibar to Mainland to support the government in the war on illegal trade," said the Uzini MP.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Paul Makonda recently named different people in the illicit drugs including politicians, religious leaders and prominent businessmen in the country.

Mr Raza said there was a syndicate in the narcotic drugs involving different people within the community, arguing that all people regardless of political ideology, colour or level of affluence should support the government in this war.

He also expressed his delight in initiatives carried out by the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli to restore integrity to public servants pointing out the Head of State had brought about immense changes in the country.

"Previously, some boards of public institutions used to convene board meetings abroad. But there is no such cases under Dr Magufuli," observed the CCM cadre.

Mr Raza urged other members of the ruling party to support Dr Magufuli in upcoming CCM general meeting pointing out that Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) should maintain its culture of having him to serve two terms in office.

"We will make it clear in the upcoming CCM general meeting that Dr Magufuli is the perfect party flag bearer in upcoming general elections," he said.

More on This

Anti-Drug War Spreads Across the Country

Authorities have swooped on four more regions considered hotspots of the illicit trade in drugs, as the anti-narcotics… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.