UZINI Member of Parliament Mohammed Raza has urged members of the public to join hands with the government in the war on narcotic drugs, saying collective efforts are vital to thwart the illegal trade.

The politician-cum-businessman told a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday that with the willingness demonstrated by the government the war on illicit drugs would eventually succeed. "I've today (yesterday) decided to cross the sea from Zanzibar to Mainland to support the government in the war on illegal trade," said the Uzini MP.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Paul Makonda recently named different people in the illicit drugs including politicians, religious leaders and prominent businessmen in the country.

Mr Raza said there was a syndicate in the narcotic drugs involving different people within the community, arguing that all people regardless of political ideology, colour or level of affluence should support the government in this war.

He also expressed his delight in initiatives carried out by the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli to restore integrity to public servants pointing out the Head of State had brought about immense changes in the country.

"Previously, some boards of public institutions used to convene board meetings abroad. But there is no such cases under Dr Magufuli," observed the CCM cadre.

Mr Raza urged other members of the ruling party to support Dr Magufuli in upcoming CCM general meeting pointing out that Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) should maintain its culture of having him to serve two terms in office.

"We will make it clear in the upcoming CCM general meeting that Dr Magufuli is the perfect party flag bearer in upcoming general elections," he said.