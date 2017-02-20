20 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: ACT Wazalendo - More Money for Food Production, Please?

By Ludovick Kazoka

ACT-Wazalendo Party has appealed to the government to earmark a budget for irrigation schemes to lessen reliance on rains for agriculture, saying the move would enhance food security.

The party's Secretary for Community Development, Ms Janet Rithe, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday the government should also put up more warehouses for food reserves, arguing that there were inadequate warehouses at the moment.

"The government should allocate enough funds to the agricultural inputs to stimulate food production," said the ACT-Wazalendo leader while briefing reporters on a meeting convened by the party's central committee on February 18.

According to Ms Rithe, the party's central committee meeting received a report on the state of food in the country among a number of issues presented to the meeting. She noted that agricultural production had decreased across the country -- from 2.5 per cent to 0.6 per cent -- in 2016 following the government's decision to reduce the budget for fertilizer.

She said ACT-Wazalendo had collected prices of foodstuff for the past two weeks in order to establish the impact of food shortage in the country, saying the political party had discovered that inflation rate for foodstuff had gone up in areas which experienced shortage of rains.

"Our statistics indicated that the prices of the staple foods such as maize flour and beans had increased at an average 200/- to 900/- per kilo over the past three months following the food shortage," said Ms Rithe.

She charged that the government decision to trim down the budget for fertilizer from 78bn/- in 2015/2016 to 10bn/- in 2016/2017 had contributed to the decrease of agricultural production level.

"Statistics shows that Tanzania is one of the countries which use small rate of fertilizer in the world," she said.

