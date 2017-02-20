Masvingo — Newly-appointed Zanu-PF Masvingo interim provincial chairperson Cde Joram Gumbo yesterday officially assumed his position and pledged fairness and professionalism in leading the province towards fresh elections on Thursday. The Politburo last week appointed Cde Gumbo interim Masvingo provincial chairperson. This followed dissolution of the provincial executive after some cadres left their positions.

There were also problems after Zanu-PF reinstated Cde Ezra Chadzamira as the provincial chair taking over from Cde Amasa Nhenjana, who was acting chairperson.

Speaking after officially dissolving the Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial executive during a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting at the Showgrounds here yesterday, Cde Gumbo announced that elections would be held on Thursday.

Cde Chadzamira faces war veteran Retired Colonel Mutero Masanganise while Cde Veronica Makonese locks horns with Cde Alginia Samson Mhlanga for the position of Women's League chairperson.

The battle for the provincial youths chairperson pits immediate past chair Cde Nobert Ndaarombe against Cde Shingirirai Mangwana.

Initially, Chivi Rural District Council chair Councillor Killer Zivhu wanted to contest in the polls but he has since withdrawn.

"I will be coming down here in Masvingo with a team of about 200 people to conduct the elections on Thursday where 120 people per every party district will be eligible to vote.

"My team will be moving to the districts to conduct elections for the posts of chair of the main wing, Women's League and the Youth League. We know our people are hamstrung and will not be able to move so we will go to them," he said.

"The other remaining posts from the vice chairpersons going downwards will be voted for later using the basket system but our main goal will be making sure that every district in Masvingo will be represented in the new provincial executive," added Cde Gumbo.

He said Zanu-PF wanted a new executive for Masvingo to spearhead campaigns for the Mwenezi East parliamentary by-election.

"We want Zanu-PF to retain the Mwenezi East parliamentary seat so our plan is to make sure that a new executive is in place soon to lead the campaign. We are also having 21st February Movement celebrations in Matabeleland South this month and we want Masvingo to be represented by elected chairpersons."

Cde Gumbo appealed to Zanu-PF members in Masvingo to support him and ensure the restructuring exercise is done smoothly.

Asked why he is always appointed acting chair when there are problems in provinces, he said: "I do not know what those who always appoint me see in me but what I can only say is that I will always strive to do things in a professional and fair manner especially when it comes to my party Zanu-PF.

"I am one person asina zvirehwa-rehwa. I am fair and professional and always follow the constitution in whatever I do. Handina divi randakarerekera. I always want to do the right things."

He was appointed acting Midlands provincial chairperson last year after the suspension of provincial chairperson Cde Kizito Chivamba.

He conceded that his new role as interim Zanu-PF Masvingo chairperson was not easy.

Among those who attended the provincial co-ordinating committee meeting chaired by Cde Gumbo were Politburo members Cdes Josaya Hungwe, Lovemore Matuke and Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Shuvai Mahofa.