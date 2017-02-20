Nigeria: Army Denies Killing 11 IPOB Members

The Nigerian Army has denied claims by a pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that soldiers murdered no fewer than 11 pro-Biafra agitators in Port Harcourt on January 20, 2017.

According to IPOB publicity secretary, Mr. Emma Powerful, the 11 members were murdered while participating in a solidarity rally to commemorate the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America.

But, the Nigerian Army, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday and signed by the deputy director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, described the allegation as false, malicious and only existed in the imagination of the IPOB imagemaker.

"The allegation is false, malicious and existed in the figment of his imagination. Despite all provocative attempts occasioned by the stoning of security agents and the smashing of commuters' windscreens by the violent protesters, troops refused to be cajoled into the criminal gang's trap to fire a single shot.

"This is indicative of the troops' total compliance with their Rules of Engagement. The violent protest was subsequently subdued with the use of tear gas and arrests were made by a sister security agency with no casualty recorded on either side," the statement said.