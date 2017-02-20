20 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: President Zuma's Great Gamble

analysis By Stephen Grootes

On Friday afternoon Parliament's new spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, issued a statement confirming that Brian Molefe was going to be sworn in as an MP. Considering his perceived role at Eskom, especially in helping the Gupta family purchase a mine, and the sheer number of times he visited Saxonwold, speculation immediately sprung up about why he would be going to Parliament. No matter how you look at it, it's not to simply bolster the back-benches. Considering his history, his ability, and the roles he's played previously, is it surely for some form of high office. The question about which ministry, and whether he becomes Finance Minister or deputy Finance Minister, or goes somewhere else is tied up with the other great dynamic that is shaping our times: a massive political gamble that President Jacob Zuma appears to be preparing for. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

Anyone who has followed our recent political history, even with just the odd cursory glance, will know what Saxonwold has come to symbolise. It means the Gupta family, and people who go there, politically speaking, go there only to either receive instructions, or offers of money. Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas outlined in court papers (for a second...

