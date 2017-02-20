South Africa: Life of Brian - Mexican Standoff Looms for Zuma Over Guptas' New Cabinet Deployee

analysis

The 1979 British satire Monty Python's Life of Brian was the story of a young Jewish man born on the same day and in the stable next door to Jesus Christ. Later in life, he gets mistaken for the messiah and his mother's house is mobbed. Brian's mother exclaims: "There's no messiah in here. There's a mess all right, but no messiah." Like his namesake in the parody, Brian Molefe is seen as the "chosen one" by his political backers. But Molefe's entry into the Cabinet would only add to the mess, and President Jacob Zuma will be gambling with his own future if he dares to dabble with the finance ministry. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

Mosebenzi Zwane became a member of Cabinet without much fanfare in September 2015. Hardly anyone knew who he was, though there were mutterings at the time about him being close to the Gupta family. Ngoako Ramatlhodi was quietly shifted out of the key Mineral Resources portfolio to Public Service and Administration, the post vacated when Collins Chabane died some months earlier. The Cabinet reshuffle was therefore not unexpected as the vacancy needed to be filled.

Zwane used his position unashamedly to do the Guptas' bidding,...