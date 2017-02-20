ZIMBABWE People First (ZimPF) co-founder Didymus Mutasa has hired MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora as his lawyer in a case in which he is fighting to recover his property seized by the Messenger of Court after allegedly failing to pay for legal costs for services rendered before.

The embattled former Zanu PF secretary for administration was last week reported to have locked the messenger of court out of his Umwinsdale property after they had gone to attach some property after having been sued by his former lawyers, Nyakutombwa Mugabe Legal Counsel over an outstanding debt.

The debt, $26 919,25 plus interest, allegedly accrued after Mutasa had sought the law firm's services when he went to court 2015 to contest his shock expulsion from Zanu PF.

The Messenger of Court returned Wednesday to seize Mutasa's British made full-sized four wheel drive spot utility Range Rover SUV.

However, the embattled politician has continued to show trust in his former rivals through hiring Mwonzora as his lawyer.

Mwonzora said they have since filed an application for stay of execution in attempts to help the troubled politician recover his seized possession.

"It is a civil dispute with people who are calling themselves his former lawyers and they want some money from him but we have since established that Mr Mutasa was in fact represented by Professor (Lovemore) Madhuku and not by the lawyers in question," Mwonzora told NewZimbabwe.com on Friday.

"It is our contention also that the removal that was done was simply calculated to embarrass him; for example, property worth $200,000 was removed to satisfy a debt of $26,000 so we have filed an application for revision of judgement and a fresh application for stay of execution."

Mutasa's world has been crumbling since his shock expulsion from Zanu PF alongside several party bigwigs for allegedly fanning factionalism.

His misfortune saw him lose his ministerial post as State Security Minister in charge of the CIO as well as his seat as Zanu PF legislator.

He went on to co-found ZimPF with former Vice President Joice Mujuru who last week also expelled him and some six former Zanu PF comrades for undermining the nascent party's efforts to gain traction in the country's opposition politics.

While one would feel this was enough misfortune for former Speaker of Parliament, Mutasa has since lost his property for allegedly failing to pay his lawyers.