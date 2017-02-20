Uganda: HIV Positive Children in Katakwi Starve As Drought Hits Hard

Authorities in Katakwi district have warned that HIV positive children and elders in Katakwi district are in the verge of starving as drought hits the district hard.

According to Walter Elakas the district LCV chairpersons, parents are now struggling to get children a meal before midday.

The affected areas include Magoro with 9,522 households, Ngariam with 8,605 households, Ongongoja 7,073 households, Usuk 9,726 households and Kapujan with 2,067 households.

According to Loyce Akello a clinical officer at Katakwi health Center IV, 232 HIV positive patients lack food, leading to malnutrition in children.

"Lack of food is a threat to the elderly who are HIV positive. They have refused to take drugs they take three days without eating they have resorted to eating a local tree known as Ecomai," she said