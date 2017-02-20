20 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Man Sets Family House On Fire, 5 Die Including 4 Kids

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Oyo state have arrested a man who allegedly set his family house on fire, while the occupants were asleep. Five members of the family, four of them children, including an eight month old baby , died.

The incident happened in Budo Alaka village in Kisi area of Oyo State around 2.35 a.m on Sunday.

SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Oyo Police Public Relations Officer said five persons, namely Blessing Samuel Ode (3), Friday Samuel Ode ( 8 months), Mummy Ogbada 'f' (10), Daddy Ogbada (6) and Ogunma Ogbada (46) were burnt to death.

Ajisebutu said that there were two survivors, namely Samuel Daniel Ode (24) and Mariam Samuel Ode (21). They are receiving treatment at Muslim Hospital in Kisi.

He said that the suspect, identified as Monday Daniel, a 26 year-old, escaped from the scene but was later arrested by the police.

The Oyo PPRO said that the suspect upon interrogation confessed to the crime but claimed he did not know what came over him.

Ajisebutu told NAN that the case would soon be transferred to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Iyaganku in Ibadan for further investigation

According to a witness account, the suspect had on the previous day approached a member of the family for some money to travel to an undisclosed destination. His request was turned down.

The suspect, was said to have been angered by the snub. He allegedly came back in the early hours of Sunday and set the the house on fire.

.(NAN)

Nigeria

31 Days After, Nation Awaits Buhari's Return

Thirty-one days after President Muhammadu Buhari left the country, supposedly on a vacation for ten working days, an air… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.