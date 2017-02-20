Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Manicaland, Mandi Chimene, has fingered both the police and the army as among those fuelling smuggling in Manicaland, warning that there was a danger the practice could lead to the movement of "arms of war".

Chimene made these remarks while addressing a business meeting which was convened by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Manicaland Chamber under the theme: "Resuscitation of the Manicaland Economy - Current and Future Pointers".

"Army and police officers are receiving a $50 bribe to allow a consignment of second hand clothes in the bush. We are told containers are being smuggling through the bush after individuals receive peanuts," said Chimene.

She added, "The country will be at war because we don't know whether its bales of second hand clothes or AK 47 assault. Some people are just accepting $50 bribes," said Chimene.

According to her, there is no political will to stop smuggling of goods into the country from Mozambique as perpetrators were syndicates of top government officials and business cartels.

The CZI meeting was graced by Minister of Finance Patrick Chinamasa.

"Honourable minister it's so sad that the much needed revenue is lining the pockets of few greedy individuals. It has gone beyond corruption. It's now legalised corruption.

"The volume of goods being moved illegally is alarming; these are not small consignments and this is clear evidence that those fuelling such practises are not ordinary people," said Chimene.

She was buttressing a point which was raised by CZI Manicaland Chapter chairperson, Richard Chiwandire, who had raised a red flag to the minister appealing to government to take decisive action against smuggling of cheap goods from Mozambique into the country through undesignated entry points.

"Our nation is surviving on smuggled goods but this can be stopped overnight. The reluctance to stop this practise is quite surprising. May be we should say we have lost our sense because we have allowed anarchy to prevail," said Chimene.

She added that most goods being sold in Manicaland province were not legally imported, adding that this culture should come to an abrupt end as it is prejudicing government of the much needed revenue.

Government, last year, enacted Statutory Instrument SI 64 of 2016 banning importation of various goods including groceries and building materials. Since then the rate of smuggling has shot up the roof in the eastern border city.

Chimene's comments come at a time when the government of Mozambique has been fighting Renamo rebels in an armed conflict that has pushed people into the border with Zimbabwe and at times into Manicaland.