Zimbabwe: Succession - Has Mugabe Slammed the Door in Mnangagwa's Face?

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has all but slammed the door in his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa's face, insisting he (Mugabe) neither had a chosen successor nor anybody among his ambitious lieutenants who was sellable to the Zanu PF faithful.

He was speaking to the State media in his now ritual interviews he has had annually during the time of his birthday February 21.

"The majority of the people feel that there is no replacement; (a) successor who to them is acceptable, as acceptable as I am," President Mugabe said.

Until few months ago, Vice President Mnangagwa has widely been thought to be President Mugabe's anointed successor.

His 2014 elevation to VP at the expense of his predecessor Joice Mujuru who was ousted for allegedly fanning factionalism in the party was felt as President Mugabe's show of confidence in the Midlands strongman.

However, the script changed dramatically when the First Lady, Grace, started holding rallies denouncing Mnangagwa for alleged attempts to overthrow her 93 year-old husband.

Party functionaries such as Sarah Mahoka and Mandi Chimene were roped in to humiliate and shout Mnangagwa down before party gatherings the latter has been part of.

In his wide-ranging interview, Mugabe chose to keep his party guessing on what kind of a leader would emerge after his departure when he said he was not going to impose a successor.

President Mugabe said there was no leader currently who could match his own experience and qualities to warrant the confidence of the Zanu PF faithful.

"But the people, you know, would want to judge everyone else on the basis of President Mugabe as the criteria," he said.

"But I have been at it for a longer period than anyone else and leaders will have to be, as it were, given time to develop and to have the ability to meet with the people and to be judged by the people."

Mugabe has suffocated any debate within his party concerning his succession.

The Zimbabwean leader has since purged party rivals, among them war veterans leaders who have openly demanded he appointed Mnangagwa as his successor.

In apparent reference to the embattled VP, President Mugabe said it was not an easy feat to ascend to his job.

"Silently, in the majority of cases, the people must see and be convinced that yes, so and so can be the successor.

"Others think, yaaa, yaaa, that they are this in the party, they are capable of succeeding the president. It's not that easy."

Mugabe said a successor was groomed by the people.

His indirect attacks on his once close ally almost matched those of his wife, Grace, who said on Friday some Presidential hopefuls would lose against a chicken.

The First Lady told party supporters at a Buhera rally that some politicians were party spoilers who would rather chose to destroy the party as they knew they were electable.

"There are some people who know that they would not even stand in an election with a chicken. A cock, surely, wings flapping, would win against them and a human being who was given all the dominion over everything would lose," Grace said in apparent reference to Mnangagwa.

Also, on Friday Grace attacked those who have been in government since 1980 but are now accusing her husband of over staying. Mnangagwa has been a cabinet minister since 1980.

Early this year, Mnangagwa was forced to defend himself after his rivals accused him of presidential ambitions following the release of a picture of him carrying a cup written "I am the boss". He was acting president at the time.

Meanwhile, opposition politicians have said they agreed with President Mugabe's utterances that they were no suitable presidential candidates in his party.

"Sadly true," said Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe leader Elton Mangoma, "There is no one in Zanu PF including Robert Mugabe himself with a vision or ability to take Zimbabwe from the quagmire into a prosperous, just, democratic and a united country."

People's Democratic Party secretary general Gorden Moyo echoed the same sentiments.

"We accept his admission that there is no future in Zanu PF.

"We have been saying the same thing all along. His associates in Zanu PF are just like him, he is not better than them," he said.