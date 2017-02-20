Nigeria: Boko Haram 'Attacks Borno Village, Kill 3'

Suspected Boko Haram gunmen have killed at least three persons in a community in southern part of Borno State, local security sources in the area said.

The assailants stormed Yaza-Kumaza village at about 4 p.m. Sunday, a vigilante operative in the area, Michael Emmanuel, told PREMIUM TIMES by phone.

He said many villagers who fled into nearby bushes as at the attackers opened fire, had not returned home by 10p.m.

"A Boko Haram group entered Yaza-Kumaza which is very close to Lassa town and killed three people", he said. "Many people have escaped into the bush and up till now it is only few people that have return to the attacked village after the Boko Haram gunmen had left."

Mr. Emmanuel said most of the houses in the village were looted.

Boko Haram fighters have in recent weeks launched multiple isolated attacks on villages in that part of Borno State, despite military presence in the area.

Police and the military did not immediately confirm the attack.

But a senior member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Muhammed Abbas Gava, confirmed the incident saying, "we have also received the same report from our colleagues in Askira Uba".