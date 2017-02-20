20 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram 'Attacks Borno Village, Kill 3'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulkareem Haruna

Suspected Boko Haram gunmen have killed at least three persons in a community in southern part of Borno State, local security sources in the area said.

The assailants stormed Yaza-Kumaza village at about 4 p.m. Sunday, a vigilante operative in the area, Michael Emmanuel, told PREMIUM TIMES by phone.

He said many villagers who fled into nearby bushes as at the attackers opened fire, had not returned home by 10p.m.

"A Boko Haram group entered Yaza-Kumaza which is very close to Lassa town and killed three people", he said. "Many people have escaped into the bush and up till now it is only few people that have return to the attacked village after the Boko Haram gunmen had left."

Mr. Emmanuel said most of the houses in the village were looted.

Boko Haram fighters have in recent weeks launched multiple isolated attacks on villages in that part of Borno State, despite military presence in the area.

Police and the military did not immediately confirm the attack.

But a senior member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Muhammed Abbas Gava, confirmed the incident saying, "we have also received the same report from our colleagues in Askira Uba".

Nigeria

31 Days Later, Nigeria Still Waits for Buhari

Thirty-one days after President Muhammadu Buhari left the country, supposedly on a vacation for ten working days, an air… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.