Cameroon: Universities of Bamenda, Buea - Examinations Progressively Programmed

Following is a press release issued by the Minister of Higher Education, Chancellor of Academic Orders, Prof. Jacques Fame Ndongo.

«The Minister of Higher Education, Chancellor of Academic Orders, informs the university community: teachers, administrators, support staff and students that after the disturbances that hindered the smooth functioning of classes in the universities of Bamenda and Buea, classes have timidly started in these universities since the 6th of February 2017 with the lifting of the strike action by teachers' trade unions and continuous assessment and/or examinations are progressively being programmed and organized in some faculties and schools for the first semester, following an academic calendar established by the vice-chancellors in synergy with the heads of establishment of these universities. He further assures the Bamenda and Buea university communities that with security measures put in place to ensure that a conducive atmosphere for academic activities prevails in the campuses of these universities, nothing stops the teaching of theoretical and practical courses in these citadels of learning, created respectively in January 1993 in Buea and on the 14 December 2010 at Bamenda by the Head of State H.E. Paul Biya. The Minister of Higher Education, finally, congratulates and encourages teachers and students who have resumed classes and invites teachers and registered students who have not yet done so to report immediately to their respective campuses for classes in order to avoid academic inconveniences due to absenteeism during continuous assessment and the programmed evaluations by the teachers». (s) Jacques Fame Ndongo