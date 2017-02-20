17 February 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Universities of Bamenda, Buea - Examinations Progressively Programmed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hugues Marcel Tchoua

Following is a press release issued by the Minister of Higher Education, Chancellor of Academic Orders, Prof. Jacques Fame Ndongo.

«The Minister of Higher Education, Chancellor of Academic Orders, informs the university community: teachers, administrators, support staff and students that after the disturbances that hindered the smooth functioning of classes in the universities of Bamenda and Buea, classes have timidly started in these universities since the 6th of February 2017 with the lifting of the strike action by teachers' trade unions and continuous assessment and/or examinations are progressively being programmed and organized in some faculties and schools for the first semester, following an academic calendar established by the vice-chancellors in synergy with the heads of establishment of these universities. He further assures the Bamenda and Buea university communities that with security measures put in place to ensure that a conducive atmosphere for academic activities prevails in the campuses of these universities, nothing stops the teaching of theoretical and practical courses in these citadels of learning, created respectively in January 1993 in Buea and on the 14 December 2010 at Bamenda by the Head of State H.E. Paul Biya. The Minister of Higher Education, finally, congratulates and encourages teachers and students who have resumed classes and invites teachers and registered students who have not yet done so to report immediately to their respective campuses for classes in order to avoid academic inconveniences due to absenteeism during continuous assessment and the programmed evaluations by the teachers». (s) Jacques Fame Ndongo

Cameroon

Zimbabwe Football Boss Chiyangwa and CAF's Hayatou War Escalates

Sports and Recreation minister Makhosini Hlongwane says government supports Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa's decision… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.